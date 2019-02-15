Retired radio talk show host Diane Rehm testifies in favor of a measure in Maryland that would allow the terminally ill to end their lives with the help of a doctor during a hearing on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. At center is Kim Callinan, CEO of Compassion & Choices, which supports the bill. The Rev. Charles McNeill, of Unity Baptist Church, left, also testified in favor of the bill. (Brian Witte/Associated Press)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Retired radio talk show host Diane Rehm is speaking in favor of a Maryland measure to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor’s help, but opponents say it could enable vulnerable people who aren’t terminally ill to kill themselves.

Rehm, a former NPR host, has supported assisted-death legislation since her husband, John, died while in hospice care in 2014. She says he felt betrayed the law would not allow a physician to end his suffering.

Paul Okerblom listened with opponents outside a crowded hearing room. He says elderly people could choose to end their lives because they feel they have become a burden.

Medically assisted deaths are legal in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

