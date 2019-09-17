INDIANAPOLIS — Family members of 1930s gangster John Dillinger have submitted a new application to exhume his body from an Indianapolis cemetery.

The Indiana State Department of Health said it received the latest application Tuesday.

Dillinger’s family first applied to exhume his remains in July as part of a planned History Channel documentary. The deadline to exhume and return the remains was Sept. 16, and the exhumation did not occur.