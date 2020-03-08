Bishop Donald Hying said Nolan is owed “the presumption of innocence and right to a good name,” especially after his acquittal and the lack of evidence found in support of the allegations against him. Nolan will be allowed to minister publicly as a priest again, the diocese said.

2 charged in attack on Spanish speakers to be arraigned: Two Massachusetts women charged with assaulting a woman and her daughter for speaking Spanish in public last month are scheduled to be arraigned on hate-crime charges, prosecutors said. Jenny Leigh Ennamorati and Stephanie Armstrong, both 25 and both of Revere, are expected in court on Monday to answer to felony charges of violating a person's constitutional rights with bodily injury, and misdemeanor assault and battery, according to the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. The victims, who have not been publicly identified beyond their last name, Vasquez, were attacked Feb. 15 in the heavily Latino East Boston neighborhood. The mother, 46, said she and her daughter, 15, were walking home from dinner when they were assaulted. The attack was caught on surveillance video. The suspects shouted, "This is America," and told them to "speak English" and "go back to your [expletive] country" as they punched, kicked and bit them, the mother said.