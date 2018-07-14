BARRE, Vt. — A Vermont racing track is hosting a training program designed to give disabled military veterans a chance to race.

Thunder Road International Speed Bowl in Barre says the HardLuck Tour is coming to the facility on Wednesday. The track says in a statement that the program uses auto racing “to honor those who have served while helping them overcome physical and mental boundaries.”

The track says the event is part of the second round of HardLuck Tour’s Northeast Qualifiers series. Participants will include Luis Rosa-Valentin, who is a triple-limb amputee from Annapolis, Maryland. Cody Evans of Speedwell, Tennessee; Tony Wood of Exeter, New Hampshire; and Albert Bucharelli of Belmont, New Hampshire will also participate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.