He was sentenced in Cobb County to at least 15 years in prison but given until Feb. 1 to “get his affairs in order” and report to jail. Instead, he removed his ankle monitor and fled the state. His 77-year-old mother was found dead on Feb. 2; Her car was missing.

Authorities will seek Merritt’s extradition to Georgia, where he’s wanted in DeKalb County on a murder charge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD