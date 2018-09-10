This photo provided by the Oregon Justice Resource Center shows Josh Horner with his wife Kelli Horner after a hearing in Bend, Ore., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. A 50-year sentence in a sex abuse case against Horner was dismissed Monday by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel after the Oregon Innocence Project found holes in the 2017 conviction that undermined the credibility of the complainant, including that Horner had shot the dog in front of her. (Jenny Coleman/Oregon Justice Resource Center via AP) (Associated Press)

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon man sentenced to 50 years in prison has walked free after a district attorney asked for dismissal of the sex-abuse case against him.

The action Monday by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel in the case of Josh Horner came after the Oregon Innocence Project found holes in his 2017 conviction that undermined the credibility of the complainant, including that Horner had shot a dog in front of her. The dog was found, alive and never having been shot, by the Oregon Innocence Project.

Hummel said county Judge Michael Adler granted his request to dismiss the case. Hummel said the complainant refused to meet with his investigator to explain her trial testimony.

Horner, in a statement, thanked his family and friends, the Oregon Innocence Project and Hummel.

