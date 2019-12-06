Seitz is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, two counts of sexual battery on a physically helpless person and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12, records show. He’s in Orange County Jail without bond.
Seitz has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of his charges, Cynthia Martinez, director of communications and public affairs for Disney Signature Experiences told the newspaper.
