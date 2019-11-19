Disney says there’s no indication of a security breach on Disney Plus. It says it takes the privacy and security of users’ data seriously.

It’s likely hackers found email and password combinations re-used by Disney Plus subscribers after they’d previously been stolen from other online services.

Disney Plus hasn’t said how many subscribers have had security problems. The new service attracted 10 million subscribers the day it launched earlier this month.

