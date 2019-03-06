BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Roughly 120,000 gallons (454,000 liters) of would-be bourbon have spilled at a Kentucky distillery.

News outlets report two people were injured in the fermented mash spill Tuesday at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, where a storage collapse last year left thousands of barrels in a mountainous heap. They’ve been released from a hospital.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet spokesman John Mura says a leg of a 55,000-gallon (208,000-liter) tank gave way and flipped a container holding the mash. He says 10,000 gallons (38,000 liters) ran in a storm drain to a tributary, but officials don’t believe there’s a threat to drinking water.

Amy Preske, a spokeswoman for Barton 1792’s parent company, Sazerac, says they’re working to secure the area.

It’s unclear if operations are resuming as normal Wednesday.

