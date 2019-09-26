JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district says one of its elementary schools has not barred fifth-graders from dating despite a letter telling students to end their relationships.

The letter sent home with fifth grade students at Riverside Elementary School in Jeffersonville, along the Ohio River, said their teachers “implemented a zero dating policy.” It added that young dating “leads to many broken hearts, which carry over into the classroom” and gave students until Wednesday to end such “relationships.”