MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — A video captured by a Virginia woman filming a North Carolina shipwreck shows a sand tiger shark creeping up behind her, only to turn tail when spotted.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the video shows a nearly 12-foot shark get within two feet of diver Shelley Collett. Collett says it was the second time the shark creeped up her during an August dive of the Aeolus shipwreck near Morehead City. She says she recognized the shark by a mark on its face.

She says she didn’t move, and the shark turned and swam off just before reaching her. Collett says sharks are common in the area and evidence of a healthy marine ecosystem. The video has gotten more than 23,000 views since it was shared online this month.

