Police have identified her husband, Joseph Elledge, as a suspect but he isn’t charged in her disappearance.
He is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and abuse. The couple has a 1-year-old daughter. Charging documents say the abuse occurred in February, and the girl’s mother wanted to notify the police at the time, but she gave him another chance after he promised he wouldn’t do it again.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.