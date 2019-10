The girl’s mother told The Star last week that on Sept. 18, a boy asked her daughter who she would kill if she could kill five classmates. The girl reportedly made a gun with her fingers and pointed at four students, then herself. The Associated Press is not identifying the mother to protect the girl’s identity.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez confirmed the mother’s story but said there are more facts that he could not disclose.

Under diversion, the charge would be dismissed if the girl successfully meets certain conditions set by authorities. The most serious sentence for felony threatening would be a year of probation, unless the girl violated the probation requirements, which could result in her being sent to juvenile detention.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

