Phylicia Rashad landed her third straight Emmy nomination for “This Is Us” after getting harsh criticism for her celebration of the freeing of her former co-star Bill Cosby. The voting that led to Rashad’s nod for best guest actress in a drama series ended on June 28, two days before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania reversed Cosby's sexual assault conviction and allowed him to be released from prison. Rashad celebrated the move by tweeting “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Her critics included Howard University, where she had just been made dean of the College of Fine Arts. Rashad later tweeted that “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward.” Rashad’s first two Emmy nominations in 1985 and 1986 came for playing Cosby’s wife Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.”