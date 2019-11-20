It would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act and allow states to set their own marijuana policy.

The vote “marks a turning point for federal cannabis policy and is truly a sign that prohibition’s days are numbered,” Aaron Smith, executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association, said in a statement.

If the measure comes up for a vote in the full House, it has better chances in the Democratic-controlled chamber than in the GOP-held Senate, where it’s future is uncertain.

Republicans on the panel complained that the bill had never had a hearing and lacked the bipartisan support to become law.

“It’s going nowhere,” said Rep. Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican.

Blood is a member of AP’s marijuana beat team. Follow the AP’s complete marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/Marijuana

