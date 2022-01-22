Witnesses said the man’s arm was cut off Friday near the shoulder, apparently in a workplace accident, the Sun Journal reported.
The members of the public works crew applied a tourniquet while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, according to Lewiston Police Lt. Derek St. Laurent.
“That probably saved his life,” St. Laurent said.
Investigators followed a trail of blood back to a business where several people said the man had been operating a band saw. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was alerted.
The injured man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, officials said. It was unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.