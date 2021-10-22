With hits like “Don’t You Worry Child” and “Save The World,” they were the first DJ act to sell out Madison Square Garden and got top billing at Coachella, where they will return in 2022. The anticipation has been building since the three announced their reunion at a surprise set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami in 2018, but behind the scenes it was a years-long process of getting a new label, new management and new music. Known for being perfectionists and their slow pace of recording, the pandemic gave them the time they needed as they worked in their studio in Sweden.