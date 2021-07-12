Starting Tuesday, mask recommendations will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Customers who have not been fully vaccinated will be encouraged to continue wearing face coverings while at the DMV.
Driver license/vehicle registration suspensions for bad checks will also resume. So will uninsured motorist customer notifications for any outstanding balance owed to the DMV.
Class D road tests and counter eye exams are also set to resume. Specific guidance will be in place from the Delaware Division of Public Health to protect both customers and staff.
Marinah Carver, chief of communications for DMV, said staff is to be commended for its service to the public during the pandemic.