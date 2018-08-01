WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man arrested in June on multiple charges related to sexual assault has been charged in two more rapes because of DNA testing.

The News Journal reports the state’s effort to test previously untested sexual assault evidence kits resulted in additional charges for Kili Mayfield. He was initially arrested June 18 on charges of rape, strangulation and assault in connection with an April 2017 case. Now he faces additional charges in the 2010 and 2014 rapes of two women.

Wilmington police said in a statement Mayfield was developed as a suspect after DNA evidence was collected. Police say the U.S. Department of Justice’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and the Delaware Attorney General’s Office assisted.

Mayfield was indicted in all three cases Monday. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

