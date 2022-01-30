The case went cold but was reopened in 2021 when investigators reexamined forensic evidence left at the crime scene using new technology, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.
Charles Wright was identified as a possible suspect and arrested Thursday in Hawthorne, sheriff’s officials said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Wright was released after posting bond, the Times reported. He is scheduled for an arraignment on June 28.
Detectives do not believe Wright and Epps knew each other, sheriff’s officials said.