The case grew cold and was reopened about two years ago as part of the state’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which seeks to process untested rape kits. Police Lt. Andrew Rubin says detectives obtained a “discarded item” from King this year that contained his DNA, which matched the rape kit sample.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD