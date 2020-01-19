The animal was expected to remain at a local wildlife rehabilitation center.

It was captured this month after being chased by Chicago police and animal control officers for several blocks. The boy was bitten several times and hospitalized.

Animal control officials said another coyote was spotted in the same part of the city around the same time but it eluded capture. A second person, a man, has reported he was bitten by a coyote.

Still, experts say coyote attacks on humans have been extremely rare in the decades they have lived in the city and typically the animals are so afraid of people that their first instinct is to run away.