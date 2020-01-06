Blackwell spoke little during a brief court appearance in Milwaukee County District Court on Monday, saying he wouldn’t contest the findings. Blackwell had previously said he didn’t think an evaluation was needed.

AD

If he’s convicted on the reckless injury charge, Blackwell could face a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. But designating the case as a hate crime and charging him with use of a deadly weapon could add sentence enhancers of 10 years more in prison.

Blackwell is due in court again Jan. 14 for a preliminary hearing. He remains held on $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD