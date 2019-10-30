The medical examiner says Wednesday she stands “firmly” behind her findings in response to Baden’s statement.

Experts have said the bone in question often breaks in suicidal hangings.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10. He’d been held there since his July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD