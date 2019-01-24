FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019 file photo, the main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital is shown in Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System said a doctor’s orders for potentially fatal doses of pain medicine given to over two dozen patients were carried out by what he calls “a small number of good people who made poor decisions.” Mount Carmel Health System said it fired the intensive care doctor, put six pharmacists and 14 nurses on paid leave pending further review and reported its findings to authorities. (Andrew Welsh Huggins, File/Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio hospital says a doctor who ordered excessive and possibly fatal doses of pain medicine for dozens of patients kept working for weeks after concern was raised.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System said Thursday that three patients died during those weeks after getting excessive dosages of medication ordered by Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl).

Mount Carmel says it should have expedited its internal investigation and considered immediately removing him.

It also says it now knows of more affected patients — at least 34 over the past few years. It initially said affected patients were near death, but now says it’s investigating whether some got excessive doses while there still might have been opportunity to treat their conditions.

Some families bringing lawsuits have questioned that.

Husel’s lawyers haven’t commented.

