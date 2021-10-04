He has heard a litany of misinformation about the vaccine: They say it’s not proven and only experimental when in fact it is not. Others tell him the vaccine is a “personal choice and that the government shouldn’t tell me what to do.” He also has heard patients tell them they are too sick and didn’t want to risk the side effects of the vaccine. One young mother told him she wasn’t vaccinated because she was breastfeeding, although her pediatrician and obstetrician urged her it was safe. She had to be hospitalized but eventually got a shot.