LAS VEGAS — Court documents say workers found a broken latch on the door of a Las Vegas Strip hotel room where two Vietnamese tourists were found dead two weeks ago.

A filing in the arrest of 31-year-old Julius Trotter describes a method in which would-be thieves walk hotel hallways checking room doors to see if they’ll push open.

The document says that four days after Sang Boi Nghia and Khuong Le Ba Nguyen were found stabbed to death June 1, Circus Circus employees determined the door latch to their 21st-floor room didn’t work properly.

It didn’t say whether a faulty latch allowed Trotter to allegedly enter.

Trotter was arrested June 7 and remained jailed Friday in San Bernardino County, California, pending his transfer in custody to Las Vegas to face robbery and murder charges.

This February, 2017 Clark County Detention Center photo shows Julius Trotter, 31. Police say Trotter was arrested Thursday, June 7, 2018, after a police chase in Southern California on murder, robbery and burglary charges in the stabbing deaths of two Vietnamese tourists early June 1, 2018, in a room at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

This story clarifies that the hotel door latch was discovered to be faulty days after the slaying.

