TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Justice says there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal civil rights charges against a white former Tulsa police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores on Friday announced the closure of the investigation into whether ex-Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby willfully used unreasonable force against Terence Crutcher when she shot and killed him in September 2016.

Shelby was acquitted by a Tulsa County jury in the shooting death of Crutcher, who was holding his hands above his head when he was shot. Shelby testified she fired her weapon out of fear because Crutcher didn’t obey her commands and appeared to reach inside his SUV for what she thought was a gun.

Attorneys for Crutcher’s family haven’t returned messages left Friday.

