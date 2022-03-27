As it waits for more details to be known about the Florida death, Dollywood has temporarily closed its Drop Line ride “out of an abundance of caution,” the Pigeon Forge amusement park said in an emailed statement.

In a news release posted on its website, Dollywood said Drop Line is a 230-foot tall tower manufactured by Funtime Rides from Austria.

“Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority,” Dollywood said.

Investigators were examining what happened when Sampson fell from the 430-foot Orlando FreeFall ride, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty. The ride is located along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district, not far from Disney World.