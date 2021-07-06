NEW CASTLE, Del. — A dolphin calf found stranded at a Delaware park over the weekend has died.

Marine Education, Rehabilitation and Research Institute Executive Director Suzanne Thurman said by telephone that that the dolphin was too weak to survive and he was euthanized Sunday.

The News Journal reports that the young dolphin was found stuck on shore at Battery Park in New Castle on Sunday after getting caught on rocks. Somebody who heard it crying called firefighters, who helped police set up a tent around the dolphin to keep it safe.

The MERR Institute removed the dolphin from the park to treat it at their facility in Lewes. But Thurman said in a statement that the calf, estimated to be 2 to 3 months old, was still dependent on his mother for survival. Since there were no signs of other dolphins in the Delaware River, Thurman said that suggests he was separated from his mother in a more southern location.

The institute is grateful to everyone who helped rescue the calf, who would have suffered greatly without his mother, Thurman said.