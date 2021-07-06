The MERR Institute removed the dolphin from the park to treat it at their facility in Lewes. But Thurman said in a statement that the calf, estimated to be 2 to 3 months old, was still dependent on his mother for survival. Since there were no signs of other dolphins in the Delaware River, Thurman said that suggests he was separated from his mother in a more southern location.
The institute is grateful to everyone who helped rescue the calf, who would have suffered greatly without his mother, Thurman said.