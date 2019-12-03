Turner and Wulf are among more than 20 women who have accused Domingo of sexual misconduct in two Associated Press reports this summer.

In two interviews with European publications in the last several days, Domingo disputed the allegations and said “gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays.”

The women said in the statement through their attorney that “there is nothing chivalrous or gallant about groping a woman in the workplace.”

