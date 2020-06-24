“I began writing the novel in 2018, long before the current pandemic,” DeLillo said in a statement. “I started with a vision of empty streets in Manhattan. The idea of the silence grew from sentence to sentence, from one chapter to the next.”
DeLillo’s other books include “Libra,” “Underworld” and “The Names.” His many honors include a National Book Award and the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.
