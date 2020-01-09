“I just can’t tell you how excited I am that he’s making two more seasons,” Landgraf said of the acclaimed, award-winning show’s return. Gaps between seasons aren’t unusual for the comedy: “Atlanta” debuted in fall 2016, with season two airing in spring 2018.

“He came back to us recently, because things went so well in the writers room, and asked if we’d support 10 episodes” in one season and eight in the next, Landgraf said. “They’re going to shoot them all in sequence. A good chunk of it shoots outside the United States, which is fascinating to me,” he said, adding that much of the series will still be set in Atlanta.