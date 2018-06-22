FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., waves from the stage at the National Rifle Association in Dallas. A dispute between two political families escalated June 19 as Donald Trump Jr. canceled plans to raise money for George P. Bush, the eldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. Trump Jr. decided to withdraw from a fundraiser after Jeb Bush criticized the president’s immigration policy, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Sue Ogrocki, File/Associated Press)

BILLINGS, Mont. — Donald Trump Jr. is set to rally Montana Republicans after his father said Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester must pay “a big price” for releasing allegations that derailed the White House’s Veterans Affairs nominee.

The president’s son is the keynote speaker at the state GOP’s platform convention Friday in Billings.

He is expected to promote Republican senate candidate and state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who won a four-way primary contest this month and faces Tester in the November election.

Tester, who is seeking a third term, drew President Donald Trump’s ire in April by releasing allegations that VA nominee Ronny Jackson overprescribed drugs and got drunk on duty.

Tester says he hopes the president himself visits the state to see its infrastructure needs and the security challenges on the U.S.-Canada border.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.