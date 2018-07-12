NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon fans who agree with the former “Sex and the City” star that marijuana should be legalized can support her campaign for governor of New York by entering a contest to win a bong.

The contest to win a glass bong signed by Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” runs through July 16.

The contest website says it “may be a silly contest but it’s a serious issue.”

Nixon is running against Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination.

Cuomo said last year he opposed legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes but since then he has called for a study of the issue.

Jacobson and Glazer support legalization.

Nixon spokeswoman Lauren Hitt says about 2,000 people have entered. The website seeks donations but does not require them.

