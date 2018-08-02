NEW YORK — A prominent political donor has helped pornographers, payday loan debt collectors and offshore gambling operations get past the gates of the banking system.

That’s according to thousands of internal records from an online payment processing firm obtained by The Associated Press.

Allied Wallet, its executives and CEO Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja have given $6 million in campaign contributions since late 2015.

First they backed Hillary Clinton and Democrats, then Donald Trump and Republicans.

The records show the company used fake websites and foreign dummy corporations to mask some customers’ true business.

Among them was an online gambling operation pushing bets in Turkey. An internal company document says doing that is “very, very illegal.”



The company told the AP that “accusations of illicit or prohibited activities are misleading and categorically false.”

