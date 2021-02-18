He also was ordered to pay nearly $16 million in restitution and a nearly $2 million fine. He is to report to prison May 25.

AD

Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips for a stiff sentence, calling the scope of Zuberi’s scheme unprecedented. The Los Angeles businessman’s crimes included unregistered lobbying for governments with spotty human rights records, among them like Sri Lanka and Turkey, as well as a Ukrainian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, prosecutors said. Zuberi, 50, asked to be given credit for years of cooperation with federal and local law enforcement.

AD

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

State senator says he is leaving GOP

A longtime Arkansas legislator and nephew of the state’s Republican governor said Thursday that he’s leaving the Republican Party, citing Donald Trump’s rhetoric and the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the former president.

AD

State Sen. Jim Hendren’s announcement closes the door on his seeking the party’s nomination for governor next year, but he said he has not ruled out running as an independent.

Hendren, the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, had been more willing than other Republican figures in the state to criticize Trump. In a nine-minute video announcing his decision, he cited Trump’s insults about immigrants, women and the late senator John McCain, as well as his false attacks on the election’s legitimacy leading up to the Jan. 6 riot.

AD

Hendren’s decision keeps him out of a GOP primary that has been overshadowed by former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’s candidacy. Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, indicated she would lean heavily on Trump and his rhetoric with an announcement video vowing to fight the “radical left.”

AD

— Associated Press

Bob Dole has cancer: Bob Dole, a former longtime senator and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Dole, 97, said he begin treatment Monday. Dole, a native of Russell, Kan., represented the state in Congress for almost 36 years before resigning from the Senate in 1996 to challenge Democratic President Bill Clinton.