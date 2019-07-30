ASPEN, Colo. — An anonymous donor has pledged to pay overtime costs of Colorado public safety personnel connected to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to a ski town earlier this month.
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo tells The Aspen Times that the county Republican Party had found a person who agreed to pay the overtime costs of law enforcement, public works and fire personnel who played a part in Pence’s security.
DiSalvo says he submitted an $18,500 invoice to Pitkin County Republicans Chair Anna Zane.
Zane did not return the newspaper’s call Monday seeking comment about the reimbursement.
Pence visited Aspen on July 22 to attend a private fundraiser that benefited President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.
___
Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.