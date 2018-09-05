In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, Jackie Johnson, left, and John Ahlberg work at Waident Technology Solutions in Glen Ellyn, Ill. Ahlberg, whose technology support and management company has made four acquisitions in recent years, has been able to retain about a third of the staffers who joined his firm, Chicago-based Waident. “With each person, we sit down and talk to them, and ask, ‘What are you doing now, and what skills do you have?’” Ahlberg says. “But most of the conversation revolves around, ‘What are your hopes and dreams. What do you want to be doing?’” (Annie Rice/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — As the number of small business sales keeps rising, staff retention is a priority — especially since low unemployment makes it easy for many workers to find new jobs.

One big problem can be a culture clash. Staffers whose company is sold may be uncomfortable with their new bosses and how the business is now being run.

Human resources professionals suggest owners communicate well with staffers and pay attention to quality-of-life issues.

And they suggest that buyers and sellers of a business collaborate to try to reassure staffers, make them feel wanted and at the least help keep them from bolting out of fear.

