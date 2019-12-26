Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was at the restaurant to pick up an order for DoorDash, a food delivery service. He died at a hospital from his injuries.

A second wounded man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police did not release his name but said he is 34 and from Rixeyville in Culpeper County.

AD

At a news conference Thursday, county police chief Barry Barnard announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Police also released photos and video showing the men entering the restaurant wearing masks and pointing a gun.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher,” DoorDash said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD