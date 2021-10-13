That is the estimated number of U.S. drug overdose deaths in 2020 and an increase of 29% from 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Opioid-linked deaths are at a record pace, reaching 70,000 last year. While some opioid deaths over the past two decades have been attributed to OxyContin and other prescription painkillers, most are from illicit forms of opioids such as heroin and illegally made fentanyl.