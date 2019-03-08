SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after a Missouri judge ruled that a marijuana arrest amounted to probation violation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Green-Beckham was sentenced Friday.

Springfield police say Green-Beckham had marijuana in his pocket after jumping from a home window while officers were executing a search warrant in December. No charges were filed, but Judge Jerry Harmison ruled that the arrest was a violation of probation in Green-Beckham’s 2017 driving while intoxicated case.

Green-Beckham’s attorney, Tyson Martin, asked for treatment or counseling instead of jail time.

Green-Beckham played two years at Missouri and was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and cut before the 2017 season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.