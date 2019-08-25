DOVER, Del. — A man has been hospitalized for evaluation after a standoff with Delaware State Police.

Police say Glenn Klebart had a gun and had made suicidal statements to his wife before he barricaded himself in the couple’s home Saturday morning in Dover.

Media outlets report that Klebart fired several shots at an unoccupied police car that was parked during the standoff.

Troopers persuaded Klebart to give himself up after about 90 minutes.

Police say charges are pending.

