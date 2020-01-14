“His interview demonstrated his knowledge of today’s police trends and needs as well as his understanding of the administrative side of the police agency,” he added.

Johnson was selected from a pool of 22 applicants, none of whom were internal candidates, according to WBOC-TV. His hire marks the first time in nearly seven decades the city has selected an external candidate for the post, the station added.

Johnson will replace Capt. Tim Stump, who has been serving in the interim since former chief Marvin Mailey retired in May.