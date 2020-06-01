A demonstration on Sunday started out peacefully as protesters gathered at Legislative Hall before moving through the city and eventually making their way to the parking lot of the Dover Mall. But as the sun began to set, looting began.
The clothing store Forever 21 could be seen being looted on several Facebook Live videos. A video of the aftermath showed a broken window and scattered merchandise.
Some protesters continued to Delaware State Police Headquarters, just north of the mall.
On their way, protesters blocked traffic on U.S. 13 and threw rocks at passing cars.
“While it is with every intent we support the First Amendment right to protest, those rights end when violence and destruction imposes on the rights of their fellow citizens,” Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said in a statement.
