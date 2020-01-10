Twenty-two applicants, some from outside Dover, were vying the position. The pool was narrowed down to six finalists by Tuesday when Mayor Robin R. Christiansen, who oversees the police department, and a selection committee met in closed session to make their choice, the news outlet said. The mayor said he felt confident the candidate selected will be approved by council.
The previous chief, Marvin Mailey, retired in May and the department has been led by Capt. Tim Stump in the interim. Stump has said he’s not seeking the job permanently, according to Delaware State News.
