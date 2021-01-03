Witnesses told officers the suspect had fled the hotel room and was inside a vehicle in the parking lot, where he was arrested.
Police say 26-year-old Tyrone Allison has been charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and second-degree conspiracy.
Police say investigators learned that Allison and his girlfriend were involved in an altercation with the victim.
Authorities say the victim remains in a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.
