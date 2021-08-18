One photo shows an officer leaned back in his driver’s seat with his eyes shut and his mouth partially open, The News Journal reported. The other shows an officer leaned back in a police SUV driver’s seat facing away from the car window and toward a computer screen.
The officers, who have not been named, were scheduled to meet with command staff late Tuesday, police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.
The department’s code of conduct states that the health, well-being and overall safety of officers is a top priority. Police said in a statement that officers are encouraged not to operate vehicles when fatigued and encouraged to speak with a supervisor “so proper measures can be taken” if they feel unwell or unusually fatigued.
“With that being said, there is no language that allows such activity,” the department said.