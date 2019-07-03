NEW YORK — Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at a record high, S&P 500 closes at a record for 3rd day in a row.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NEW YORK — Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at a record high, S&P 500 closes at a record for 3rd day in a row.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.