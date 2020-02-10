Several school systems sent students home early as forecasters warned more downpours were on the way.

More than 2 inches (5.08 centimeters) of rain fell during the day in spots, and the National Weather Service said another 4 inches (10.16 centimeters) could fall by Tuesday night. After than, potentially severe storms will move across the region, the National Weather Service said.

Flash flood watches and warnings stretched from eastern Texas into the western Carolinas.

Parts of the region are still soggy from heavy rains last week. In north Alabama, some flooded roads were still closed from last week when the rain began Monday.